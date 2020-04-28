Girl Scouts cancel summer camps, while Boy Scouts wait and see

The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana have canceled summer camps through Aug. 14 out of concern about COVID-19. Daily Herald File Photo

Uncertainty prevails for summer camps, which can be a lifeline for working parents during the long break from school.

While the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana announced this week they will be canceling camps because of the coronavirus pandemic, two local Boy Scout councils said they're awaiting guidance from authorities.

"Today, it absolutely breaks our hearts to announce that we have made the difficult decision to cancel all in-person programming through Aug. 14 -- including all day and resident camp sessions -- due to the risks associated with COVID-19 exposure and transmission," Girl Scout officials said Monday.

"This decision is incredibly painful for our entire council." But "there are just too many unknowns, and too many concerns about everyone's health and safety, to proceed with business as usual this summer."

Meanwhile, Boy Scouts of America, Three Fires Council officials said they're planning for the safe operation of summer camps with some modifications.

"We are closely monitoring health department guidance, as well as guidance from the American Camp Association, Centers for Disease Control and the Boy Scouts of America," said Maria Feitlich, marketing and communications director for the council, which serves DuPage, Kane and portions of Cook and Will counties.

With various stay-at-home orders "extended in Illinois and Wisconsin, we will adjust schedules and programs as necessary. In the event that we cannot meet the dual standards of safe and meaningful experience at our facilities, we are preparing to deliver an alternate summer experience for Scouts at home with their families," Feitlich said.

Nick Roberts, scout CEO for the Boy Scouts of America Northeast Illinois Council, said he intends to make a decision on summer camps by May 15.

As of Monday, "I remain hopeful and we continue to prepare to safely open and operate our camps this summer," Roberts said. "While there is still potential that this could change, I am encouraged by the direction the states of Wisconsin and Illinois and the county health departments are taking. The Center for Disease Control is drafting guidance for both day camps and resident camps."

The Boy Scouts of America Northeast Illinois Council serves Lake and northern Cook County.