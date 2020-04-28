DuPage County agrees to waive late fees for some property taxpayers

DuPage County residents, landlords and business owners unable to pay their property taxes because of the COVID-19 pandemic can seek a waiver of late fees.

The county board on Tuesday approved a plan that establishes a grace period for some who can't afford their first property tax payment. The taxes are due in two equal installments, the first on June 1 and the second by Sept. 1.

Property tax bills will be mailed Friday. Now property owners who can demonstrate a financial hardship because of the crisis can apply to have late fees for their June payment waived for up to 90 days.

"I think this is the right thing to do," board member Tim Elliott said before Tuesday's vote. "We are giving relief to people who badly need it."

Treasurer Gwen Henry raised the idea of a waiver after her office started getting calls and emails from taxpayers asking if DuPage planned to delay collection of property taxes. While there are no plans to change the due days, Henry said state law allows the county board to adopt an ordinance waiving late penalties for taxpayers.

"The action was taken to address the reality that many DuPage County property owners have lost income due to the shutdown in effect because of the COVID-19 crisis," Henry said in a statement. "The fact exists that many families who have set aside money to pay their property taxes now need those funds to make mortgage or car payments as well as purchase groceries, medicine and other necessities."

To qualify for a waiver, a property owner must be someone who was laid off or terminated from employment -- or has experienced an income reduction of at least 20% -- after March 9; a landlord unable to collect at least 80% of rent on the parcel since March 1; or the operator of a business shut down because it was deemed nonessential.

Business owners who have applied for and received government loans through the Paycheck Protection Program don't qualify for a late-fee waiver. In addition, DuPage's ordinance doesn't apply to property tax payments made through escrow accounts.

Officials say it's unclear how many waiver applications the county will receive.

Henry says taxes for roughly 38% of properties will be paid on time from escrow accounts. She also said there's a number of taxpayers who haven't taken a financial hit from COVID-19.