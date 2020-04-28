April 28 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

• Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 13,855 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 654 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 19,594 cases and 803 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 666 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 257 cases in Glenview, 221 in Mount Prospect, 199 in Wheeling, 166 in Streamwood, 163 in Palatine, 152 in Schaumburg, 149 in Park Ridge, 135 in Arlington Heights, 132 in Hoffman Estates, 86 in Elk Grove Village, 84 in Rolling Meadows, 66 in Prospect Heights, and 51 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 3,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 119 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Tuesday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 955 to 959 in Waukegan and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 105 to 109 in Gurnee and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 65 to 69 in Round Lake and 40 to 44 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 105 to 109 in Mundelein and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 35 to 39 in Libertyville and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 60 to 64 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 25 to 29 in Grayslake and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 40 to 44 in Wauconda and five to nine in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 35 to 39 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); and 35 to 39 in Lake Zurich and five to nine in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 20 to 24 in unincorporated near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 2,739 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 138 deaths on its coronavirus website Tuesday.

• Cases per suburb include 241 in Addison, 181 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 200 in Bensenville, 181 in Glendale Heights, 174 in Carol Stream, 124 in Lombard, 119 in Elmhurst, 150 in West Chicago, 88 in Willowbrook, 83 in Wheaton, 89 in Downers Grove, 93 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), and 55 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 1,347 cases of COVID-19 with 42 deaths on its website Tuesday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 599 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 250 in Elgin (Kane portion), 69 in St. Charles, 68 in Geneva, 41 in South Elgin, 34 in Batavia, 30 in North Aurora, 18 in Gilberts, and 12 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 553 cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Tuesday.

Will County

• There have been 2,267 cases of COVID-19 and 145 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 158 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 20 in Aurora (Will County portion).