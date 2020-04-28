Alive Center launches endowment to ensure long-term stability

The Alive Center for teens in Naperville and Aurora, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary in May, is welcoming a new bilingual staff member and creating a legacy fund through the DuPage Foundation.

The center has hired Ady Rubio, an Aurora native and social worker, who is translating Alive's resources into Spanish and leading its Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She is available during virtual drop-in hours of 3 to 4 p.m. weekdays. For details, visit https://alivecenter.recdesk.com/Community/Calendar.

The Alive Center has partnered with the DuPage Foundation to create the Alive Agency Endowment Fund. The fund aims to ensure long-term stability of the organization and allow donors to take advantage of several options for donating, including stocks, securities and bequests. For details about donating from an estate, email info@alivecenter.org.