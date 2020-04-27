Signs of the times: Messages of thanks and encouragement spring up outside suburban hospitals

Spring flowers aren't the only things popping up around area hospitals. Messages of encouragement, hope and gratitude are showing up at hospital entrances for health care workers and first responders to see.

Those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic appreciate it, Advocate Health Care Media Relations Coordinator Kelsey Sopchyk said.

"The signage is a part of our 'Thank You' campaign, showing our team members to feel the love and support," she said.

Signs and banners reading "Heroes Work Here" have been installed at all Advocate Aurora Health hospitals and large outpatient centers across Illinois and Wisconsin, Sopchyk said.

Outside Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, colorful ribbons are tied on trees lining Haligus Road. Across the street, there's a sign offering a message of unity and strength. And heroes signs line the entrance to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Katie Hulslander, a nurse at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington, wants people to know they are taking care of their loved ones.

"We are working around the clock to get their loved ones back to them. We truly care for them as if they are our own grandparents, parents or siblings," Hulslander said. "I want people to know that the community support we receive helps more than they may know. From the meals that local restaurants are donating to the thank you and hero signs outside of our hospital, all of it provides the motivation to be positive and work as hard as we can."

Just east of Good Shepherd, Luann Hartje of North Barrington placed handmade signs at Cherry Hill Road and Route 22 to thank health care workers and first responders traveling to the hospital.

Her husband, Jerry, said the signs blew over a couple of times, but neighbors added reinforcements to keep them upright.

"It's a sense of community and everybody is pulling together. We're all in this together" he said.