Schaumburg parks facilities, programs closed in May

All Schaumburg Park District recreation centers and playgrounds will continue to be closed and all programs and events are canceled through May 30 due to the extension of the Illinois stay-at-home order.

Park trails remain open, but users are asked to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines at all times.

Schaumburg Golf Club may reopen in May under the strict safety guidelines being developed by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. That decision and the potential opening date will be released soon.

Park district staff are working on updated summer program offerings and a digital program guide will be made available in May on the district's website, parkfun.com.

For more information, please call (847) 985-2115.