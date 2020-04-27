Northwest Community Hospital sends off 100th recovered COVID-19 patient in grand style

Dr. Alan Loren, chief medical officer and executive vice president at Northwest Community Healthcare, gives his well wishes Monday to the hospital's 100th patient who recovered from COVID-19. Courtesy of Northwest Community Healthcare

A 40-year-old man on Monday became the 100th COVID-19 patient released from Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Hospital staff lined up in the facility's hallway to celebrate his recovery and discharge. Courtesy of Northwest Community Healthcare

Northwest Community Hospital sent off its 100th COVID-19 patient in grand fashion Monday afternoon.

In a scene being replicated at hospitals across the country, the Arlington Heights medical center marked the discharge of the recovered patient by lining a hallway with cheering doctors, nurses and other hospital employees. Separated six feet from one another, the front-line medical workers wore masks and some held signs as they congratulated the 40-year-old man who was wheeled to the main entrance.

Along the way, the patient stopped to talk with Dr. Alan Loren, the hospital's chief medical officer and executive vice president, who gave him a few words of encouragement and well wishes.