Judson awards honorary doctorate to U-46 leader

Judson University in Elgin is awarding an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters to Elgin Area School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders.

The award recognizes Sanders' dedication and commitment to improving educational opportunities and outcomes for all students, Judson officials said.

It would have been presented during Judson's spring commencement, which has been postponed until Sept. 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university instead will recognize Sanders during a Facebook Live interview with Judson President Gene Crume to be broadcast at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"I am beyond honored," Sander said. "The work I do in U-46 is only possible because of a supportive family, and an amazing team."

Sanders joined U-46 in 2007 as chief communications officer and later chief of staff for then-Superintendent José Torres, who left in 2014 to become president of the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora. Since then, Sanders has led the state's second-largest school district as CEO and switched to the title of superintendent after attaining state certification in February.

Sanders has overseen U-46's rollout of full-day kindergarten, expansion of its dual language program to high school, and the creation of a new alternative high school, the DREAM Academy, serving students with a trauma-sensitive approach to teaching. He lobbied state lawmakers for a more equitable education funding formula signed into law in 2017, and has grown the district's reserve fund balance above 25% of its $580 million operating budget.

"I have always appreciated his leadership, not only in field of education but in his work throughout the community," Judson President Gene Crume said.

Sanders is perusing a doctorate from Aurora University. He lives in Elgin with his wife, Schelli, and their children, Jack and Lexie, are both U-46 graduates and have attended Judson University.