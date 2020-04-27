Judge upholds legislator's suit against stay-at-home extension

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker lambasted a court ruling that was handed down Monday afternoon that throws into doubt the governor's ability to extend the state's stay-at-home order beginning Friday.

The decision came as state health officials reported 50 more people had died from coronavirus infections and an additional 1,980 tested positive for the disease over 24 hours.

The suit was brought by downstate Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey, who alleged in the suit that Pritzker did not have the authority to extend disaster proclamations beyond 30 days.

"History will remember those who put politics aside to come together to keep people safe and it will also remember those who were so blindly devoted to ideology and the pursuit of personal celebrity that they made an enemy of science and reason," Pritzker said during his daily briefing. "Darren Bailey's decision to try to dismantle public health directives that try to keep people safe is an insult to all Illinoisans who have been lost during this crisis."

Bailey, in a statement when he filed the lawsuit, said,

"Enough is enough! I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life."

Pritzker said Attorney General Kwame Raoul will continue to fight the district court's decision.

The total number of Illinoisans who have died from the virus is 1,983, while 45,883 have been infected.

Over the last few days, infection rates have begun declining as more tests are being administered.

However, the state's infection rate still shows a little more than 20% of the tests taken have confirmed an infection since the state started tracking in mid-March.

During his daily briefing, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said deaths have occurred from the virus in 42 counties.

The counties with the five highest infection rates per capita are respectively Cook, Jasper, Lake, Will and Randolph.

"This is not just a Cook County problem," he said. "The top two rates of death per capita being in Jasper County and Monroe County. That means you're more likely to die of this if you live in either of those two counties than if you live in either Chicago or Cook County."