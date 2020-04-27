Authorities: Downers South security guard tried to get student to have sex with him

A security guard at Downers Grove South High School has been charged with indecent solicitation of one of the school's students, authorities said Monday.

An arrest warrant was issued April 17 for Gonzalo Cesar Navejar, 39, of the 0-100 block of Kingery Quarter in Willowbrook. He turned himself in Friday, posted $5,000 bond and was released.

He is also charged with one count of grooming.

On Oct. 24, 2019, a police officer stationed at the school was told a guard contacted a 15-year-old female student through social media the previous two days, trying to get the girl to have sex with him.

"The allegations against Mr. Navejar are, in a word, disgusting," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "Instead of protecting students, Mr. Navejar allegedly tried to engage in sexual activity with an underage girl to satisfy his sick sexual desires."

Navejar obtained his security worker license in May 2018, according to the state's Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

The district hired him Aug. 14, 2019, and fired him Nov. 18, 2019, according to a statement to parents and students from Superintendent Hank Thiele.

"We are very troubled by this incident, as we are dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all students, staff and visitors. ... We strive to foster a culture of trust and safety, and we are glad that the students involved told a trusted adult at the school about what they felt was unusual."

DuPage County Judge Ann Celine Walsh has prohibited Navejar from being within 500 feet of any school; from having contact with any person younger than 18; and from using social media, including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok.

He is due to be arraigned June 24.