Aurora man charged with 2nd DUI after chase, crash on day he was released from jail

A 21-year-old Aurora man was charged last week with his second DUI after leading police on a chase that injured his toddler passengers -- the same day he posted bond in the first DUI case and was released from the Kane County jail -- according to police and Kane County court records.

David J. Ponce, of the 600 block of North Root Street, faces felony charges of aggravated DUI/causing great bodily harm, aggravated DUI/2nd violation, aggravated DUI/driving while license suspended, aggravated DUI/passenger under 16, four counts of felony aggravated fleeing and eluding, misdemeanor DUI, child endangerment and several traffic offenses from the April 20 case.

Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said an officer tried to pull over Ponce about 7:50 p.m. after seeing his vehicle run a stop sign at Jackson Place and Galena Boulevard on the city's near east side, but Ponce sped off.

Officers gave chase, and Ponce crashed near Galena and East Avenue after he tried to pass a vehicle on its right side and hit a parked car, Lewbel said. Two toddlers in Ponce's vehicle were treated for "very minor injuries," said Lewbel, who did not immediately have additional information on Ponce's other passengers.

Lewbel said officers did not know the toddlers were in the vehicle until after the chase ended.

According to an Aurora police officer's report, Ponce had glassy bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol but denied he had been drinking. Ponce's blood alcohol concentration was .177, the report said.

According to Kane County court records, Ponce was released from the Kane County jail earlier that day after posting $3,000 of $30,000 bail. He had been held for more than 50 days after a Feb. 27 arrest for aggravated DUI/no license, aggravated DUI/no insurance, driving while license suspended and possession of cannabis after a traffic stop at 12:53 a.m. on the 500 block of East Downer Place, records show.

Ponce is being held at the Kane County jail on $100,000 bail, meaning he must post $10,000 to be released while the April 20 case is pending.

He is next due in court May 29. He faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison if convicted of aggravated DUI.