April 27 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

• Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 13,271 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 575 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 18,682 cases and 772 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 634 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 254 cases in Glenview, 209 in Mount Prospect, 191 in Wheeling, 163 each in Schaumburg and Streamwood, 152 in Palatine, 140 in Park Ridge, 128 in Arlington Heights, 122 in Hoffman Estates, 86 in Elk Grove Village, 79 in Rolling Meadows, 65 in Prospect Heights, and 49 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 3,091 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 114 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Monday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 900 to 904 in Waukegan and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 100 to 104 in Gurnee and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 100 to 104 in Mundelein and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 65 to 69 in Round Lake and 40 to 44 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 55 to 59 in Vernon Hills and fewer than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 40 to 44 in Wauconda and five to nine in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 35 to 39 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 35 to 39 in Buffalo Grove and fewer than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 35 to 39 in Lake Zurich and fewer than five in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; 25 to 29 in Grayslake and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 20 to 24 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 2,625 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths on its coronavirus website Monday.

• Cases per suburb include 231 in Addison, 181 in Bensenville, 180 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 170 in Carol Stream, 168 in Glendale Heights, 141 in West Chicago, 122 in Lombard, 118 in Elmhurst, 86 in Willowbrook, 85 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 83 in Downers Grove, 80 in Wheaton, and 48 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 1,220 cases of COVID-19 with 39 deaths on its website Monday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 529 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 237 in Elgin (Kane portion), 66 in St. Charles, 47 in Geneva, 41 in South Elgin, 31 in Batavia, 28 in North Aurora, 16 in Gilberts, and 11 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 533 cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Monday.

Will County

• There have been 2,179 cases of COVID-19 and 136 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Monday.

• Cases per town include 153 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 18 in Aurora (Will County portion).