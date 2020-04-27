 

A song to make you smile: 'Better Things' by the Kinks

  • Former Kinks' frontman Ray Davies, shown here in 1998, was knighted in 2017 for services to the arts.

    Former Kinks' frontman Ray Davies, shown here in 1998, was knighted in 2017 for services to the arts. Associated Press file photo, 1998

 
Daily Herald reports
Posted4/27/2020 5:30 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Better Things" by The Kinks, released in 1981.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 