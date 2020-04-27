A song to make you smile: 'Better Things' by the Kinks

Former Kinks' frontman Ray Davies, shown here in 1998, was knighted in 2017 for services to the arts. Associated Press file photo, 1998

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Better Things" by The Kinks, released in 1981.

