Suspicious death investigation launched after body found under tree in Round Lake Park
Updated 4/26/2020 6:01 PM
Round Lake Park police are conducting a death investigation after a woman out for a walk Sunday morning discovered a body under a tree.
Police said the woman was walking in the area of Sandy Point and Lake Shore drives when the unidentified person was found at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
The person's cause of death is unknown, police said. The Round Lake Park Police Department and the Lake County coroner's office is conducting a suspicious death investigation.
"Until an autopsy is completed and an identification is made, we're not in a position to come to any conclusions about this incident and will continue our investigation," Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said.
