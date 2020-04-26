April 26 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Cook County

• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 12,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 17,865 cases and 740 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 613 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 246 cases in Glenview, 198 in Mount Prospect, 181 in Wheeling, 155 in Streamwood, 148 in Palatine, 142 in Schaumburg, 138 in Park Ridge, 120 in Arlington Heights, 116 in Hoffman Estates, 81 in Elk Grove Village, 72 in Rolling Meadows, 62 in Prospect Heights, and 48 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 2,998 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 112 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Sunday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 870 to 874 in Waukegan and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 100 to 104 in Gurnee and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 95 to 99 in Mundelein and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 65 to 69 in Round Lake and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 55 to 59 in Vernon Hills and fewer than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 40 to 44 in Wauconda and five to nine in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 35 to 39 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 35 to 39 in Buffalo Grove and fewer than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 30 to 34 in Lake Zurich and fewer than five in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; 25 to 29 in Grayslake and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 20 to 24 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 2,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 131 deaths on its coronavirus website Sunday.

• Cases per suburb include 201 in Addison, 171 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 172 in Bensenville, 160 in Carol Stream, 148 in Glendale Heights, 132 in West Chicago, 118 in Elmhurst, 114 in Lombard, 85 in Willowbrook, 83 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 81 in Downers Grove, 80 in Wheaton, and 44 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 1,112 cases of COVID-19 with 39 deaths on its website Sunday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town as of Friday include 458 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 205 in Elgin (Kane portion), 61 in St. Charles, 40 in Geneva, 38 in South Elgin, 31 each in Batavia, 25 in North Aurora, 15 in Gilberts, and 10 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 511 cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Sunday.

Will County

• There have been 2,127 cases of COVID-19 and 133 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Sunday.

• Cases per town include 149 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 17 in Aurora (Will County portion).