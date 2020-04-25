One dead after single-vehicle crash in Wadsworth

A man was killed Saturday in a crash at the intersection of Wadsworth Road and Delany Road in Wadsworth, police said Saturday.

Police said the crash occurred at about 7 a.m. when the man's 2003 Pontiac Grand Am was speeding westbound on Wadsworth Road approaching Delany Road.

The driver of the Pontiac lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway to the north. The car likely rolled before striking a traffic signal pole at the intersection. Due to the speed, the Pontiac wrapped around the traffic signal, police said.

Lake County sheriff deputies determined the vehicle was occupied by only the male driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.