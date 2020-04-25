One dead after fiery, single-vehicle crash in Wheeling

An unidentified person was killed early Saturday morning in a fiery one-car crash on North Wolf Road at Wolf Court in Wheeling, police said Saturday.

Police said the crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle traveling northbound on Wolf Road north of Picardy Place struck and crossed the raised concrete median. The vehicle entered the southbound lanes, left the road, and struck a parked unoccupied vehicle and tree located in the 600 block of North Wolf Road.

At some point after the impact, the vehicle ignited and became fully engulfed in flames. The Wheeling Fire Department extinguished the fire. A single occupant was located in the left front seat. The occupant was unresponsive on scene and later transported to the Cook County Medical examiner and pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody else was injured and the investigation is ongoing.