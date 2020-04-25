CMX Cinemas files for Chapter 11

CMX Cinemas, which includes this location in Arlington Town Square in Arlington Heights, filed for bankruptcy protection Friday. Courtesy of CMX Cinemas

CMX Cinemas, which includes three local movie theaters, filed Friday for bankruptcy protection and reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The theaters include locations in downtown Arington Heights, a new one that had just opened in Wheeling and Old Orchard in Skokie.

In a news release, Cinemex said the decision was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the total suspension of the company's business.

The statement read in part:

"This filing will help ensure the long-term viability of our business, including our ability to protect our employees. We are in a state of complete uncertainty as to when we can reopen our theaters and when our customers will feel safe and secure in returning to them. We cannot forecast when -- if ever -- customer numbers will return to pre-crisis levels."