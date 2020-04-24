Two finalists named for Lake County courthouse vacancy

Two finalists for the associate judge vacancy at the Waukegan courthouse have been selected -- Rhonda K. Bruno of Mundelein, a sole practitioner, and Lisa L. Dunn of Deerfield, a partner at Arlington Heights-based law firm Massucci, Blomquist, Anderson & Dunn.

Bruno and Dunn were selected as finalists by the circuit judges of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit at a recent meeting.

Ballots will be mailed to all Lake County Circuit judges to determine who gets the job.

The vacancy was created in March when Reginald C. Mathews was elevated from associate judge to circuit court judge.