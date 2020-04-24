Suburban Muslims begin observing Ramadan at home

A man rides a scooter through an empty square in front of closed the Central Mosque "Heart of Chechnya" in Grozny, Russia, Thursday on the eve of Ramadan. Today, Muslims worldwide begin observing Islam's holiest month and its many cherished rituals at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press

Hisham Al Qaisi, imam of the Islamic Foundation of Villa Park, says suburban Muslims must develop their spirituality on their own without the benefit of nightly prayer vigils in congregation and communal iftars (fast-breaking meals) this Ramadan. Daily Herald File Photo

Hanover Park Village Trustee Sharmin Shahjahan and her daughters, Amira, 9, left, and Rania, 6, decorate their home Thursday on the eve of the start of Ramadan. The family will be observing traditions of Islam's holiest month, including breaking daily fasts and performing nightly prayers together at home, while mosques remain closed during COVID-19 lockdown. Courtesy of Sharmin Shahjahan

Hassan Aly, imam of The Mecca Center in Willowbrook, will be delivering more virtual sermons and converting regular Ramadan programming for online viewers during the pandemic. Courtesy of Hassan Aly

Lights out. Vacant parking lots and desolate prayer halls. No echoing sounds within of the adhan -- the Islamic call to prayer.

That's not how mosques typically look on Fridays or during the holy month of Ramadan. Yet that's the eerie reality as homebound Muslims throughout the suburbs begin their monthlong observance of fasting today.

During Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Muslims abstain from food, drink and other sensual pleasures from break of dawn to sunset to attain piety, learn self-discipline, self-restraint and compassion toward the less fortunate. Giving charity also is emphasized.

Suburban mosques, usually overrun by worshippers during this holy period, have been dormant since the COVID-19 lockdown began March 21.

Now that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended the stay-at-home order through May 30, Muslims will spend the entire month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr -- the celebratory festival marking its culmination on May 24 ­-- at home.

Without the benefit of nightly prayer vigils in congregation and communal iftars (fast-breaking meals), believers must develop their spirituality on their own, said Hisham Al Qaisi, imam of the Islamic Foundation of Villa Park.

"That's really the crux of what our challenge is now as a community ... taking personal responsibility for our connection with God," said Al Qaisi, who has been delivering virtual sermons for six weeks.

Islamic Foundation will be uploading nightly prerecorded videos of Sheikh Nasser Hussein reciting selected verses from the Quran -- Islam's holy book -- with Al Qaisi explaining the meaning on Facebook and YouTube. There also will be more live online sessions with open time for questions.

Al Qaisi urges focusing on hope and God's mercy to get through the isolation.

"It is an essential tenet of faith, believing in the mercy of God and everything that happens to us is good even though we may not see it right now," he said.

Sharmin Shahjahan of Hanover Park is looking forward to having more time for introspection and eating iftars at home with her husband and two daughters, which she missed out on often with nightly commitments as a village trustee.

"You lose the social aspect of it, but the other part of connecting with the religion ... we are forced to stop in a way and think about what is really important for our families, our communities," Shahjahan said.

A personal Ramadan tradition Shahjahan hopes to continue is a cookies and crafts exchange with other families, only this year her children will be dropping them off at the door of their friends' homes. She also is planning virtual iftar parties with friends and family and getting spiritual guidance through webinars.

"A lot of the imams, they are more accessible now," Shahjahan said.

Imam Hassan Aly with The Mecca Center in Willowbrook will be delivering weekly Facebook sermons about how the Prophet Muhammad and other messengers common to Christianity and Islam dealt with adversity. Aly also will provide reflections on the Quran via Zoom videoconferencing.

"This is special for Ramadan and special also for our life situation now," Aly said. "We are trying to bring (relatable) topics to support people in this time."

The center will begin broadcasting live 15 minutes before the nightly prayer time for an hour so people can tune in while they pray at home.

"We are trying to encourage each other so all of us can pray at the same time even apart," Aly said. "We still can bring the spirit of Ramadan into our homes and our hearts. It will be unique."