Firefighter injured in early morning blaze near North Barrington

An early morning fire at a farmhouse near North Barrington injured a firefighter and left the home uninhabitable.

Lake Zurich Fire Department officials said they were called to the home on the 22000 block of Route 59 at 5:15 a.m.

The fire originated in the chimney, fire officials said.

The blaze appears to have damaged the ceiling of the house and parts of the roof.

Officials said a firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

The fire was extinguished just before 6 a.m.

There were no damage estimates.

Route 59 between West Scott Road and Route 22 remains closed as investigators remain on scene trying to determine what sparked the blaze.