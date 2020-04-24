 

Firefighter injured in early morning blaze near North Barrington

  Multiple fire departments responded to call at Route 59 and W Scott Road Friday morning after fire broke out in the a home on the northwest corner of the intersection. Some fire damage could be seen on the south side of the home.

  Multiple fire departments responded to call at Route 59 and W Scott Road Friday morning after fire broke out in the a home on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Daily Herald report
Updated 4/24/2020 8:38 AM

An early morning fire at a farmhouse near North Barrington injured a firefighter and left the home uninhabitable.

Lake Zurich Fire Department officials said they were called to the home on the 22000 block of Route 59 at 5:15 a.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The fire originated in the chimney, fire officials said.

The blaze appears to have damaged the ceiling of the house and parts of the roof.

Officials said a firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

The fire was extinguished just before 6 a.m.

There were no damage estimates.

Route 59 between West Scott Road and Route 22 remains closed as investigators remain on scene trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

