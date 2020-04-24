Firefighter injured in early morning blaze near North Barrington
Updated 4/24/2020 8:38 AM
An early morning fire at a farmhouse near North Barrington injured a firefighter and left the home uninhabitable.
Lake Zurich Fire Department officials said they were called to the home on the 22000 block of Route 59 at 5:15 a.m.
The fire originated in the chimney, fire officials said.
The blaze appears to have damaged the ceiling of the house and parts of the roof.
Officials said a firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury.
The fire was extinguished just before 6 a.m.
There were no damage estimates.
Route 59 between West Scott Road and Route 22 remains closed as investigators remain on scene trying to determine what sparked the blaze.
