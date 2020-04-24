DuPage sheriff bids fond goodbye to longtime search dog Bella

Search dog Bella and her handler, Deputy Laura Richardson, on Bella's last day of duty Friday. courtesy of the DuPage County Sheriff's Office

DuPage County sheriff's bloodhound Bella keeps her keen nose at the ready as her handler, Deputy Laura Richardson, talks with visitors during a National Night Out event. Bella retired Friday. Daily Herald file photo, August 2017

One of DuPage County's longest-serving police dogs now has nothing more strenuous to do than roll over for a belly rub.

Bella, a bloodhound who served the sheriff's office for more than 11 years, officially retired Friday.

She searched for hundreds of missing people and criminal suspects during her career, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"I'd like to thank Deputy Bella for more than 11 years of service to DuPage County residents and surrounding communities. We always knew when we called Bella we'd get a quick resolution," Sheriff James Mendrick said.

She came to the department from Lee-base Midwest police dog Emergency Response Team.

Bella's handler, Deputy Linda Richardson, said she may still bring Bella out on training exercises for her replacement, 4-month-old bloodhound Hope.

"She'll miss the work but she's grown to love just laying out in the sun in the backyard all day," Richardson said Friday. "Hope also keeps her busy at home, stealing her ball and keeping her on her toes."

The police dog unit also includes bloodhounds Praise and Tilly; Belgian Malinoises Chili, Nitro, Odin and Merit; a black Labrador retriever named Raven; and chocolate Lab Xena.

Comfort Dog Julia, a golden Labrador retriever, also recently joined the team.