CLC spring commencement ceremony postponed

College of Lake County will postpone the traditional spring semester commencement ceremony until December 2020 because of coronavirus concerns.

The ceremony, originally scheduled to take place in person Saturday, May 16 at the Grayslake Campus' Physical Education Center, was postponed based on a survey of students, said Jennifer Maller, CLC registrar.

"Of the students who have petitioned to graduate, about three times as many preferred a delayed, in-person ceremony to a ceremony conducted virtually," she said.

Participants in the December 2020 ceremony will include: 2019 summer term graduates; 2019 fall semester graduates; students who petitioned for graduation in spring semester 2020; students who petition for graduation in summer session 2020; students who petition for graduation fall semester 2020.

Holding the ceremony in December provides an opportunity for those graduates who have already transferred to be home and participate in ceremonies, as well as an opportunity to engage summer and fall 2020 graduates, Maller noted.

Students must petition for graduation to participate in the ceremony. To learn more about deadlines and other graduation details, visit www.clcillinois.edu/student-services/student-records/graduation.