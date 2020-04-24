Busse Woods in Elk Grove part of weekend parking lot closure ordered by county

Visitors not following social distancing guidelines and other problems have led to the closure of parking lots at six Cook County forest preserves over the weekends, including Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.

Forest Preserves of Cook County officials said while visitors still can enter the properties, the parking shutdown will begin Saturday. The parking lot closures then will be every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through at least May 30.

General Superintendent Arnold Randall said lack of social distancing, cookouts with crowds and other problems have been found at Busse Woods and the other five preserves in Niles, Chicago and the Willow Springs area where the lots will be shuttered on the weekends in an effort to limit visitors and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We have seen that (inappropriate) behavior on just moderately warm days," Randall said during a news conference today.

Randall said forest preserve police will issue citations to anyone showing a willful disregard for public health and safety rules, including social distancing, large gatherings and using obviously closed restrooms. Potential fines from a citation go up to $500.

Popularly known as Busse Woods, the 3,558-acre Ned Brown preserve adjacent to Elk Grove Village includes ancient upland forests and is home to one of the largest fishing and boating waters in Cook County. It also has about 13 miles of paved trail and an elk pasture. Its parking lots had already been blocked off Friday morning.

Elsewhere in the suburbs, lots at forest preserves in Kane and Lake counties have remained open.

A spokeswoman for the Forest Preserve District of Kane County said the district hasn't closed any parking lots at its preserves. "We don't intend to close any parking lots at the forest preserves," said Laurie Metanchuk, director of community affairs. But she said the district is asking visitors to go to other preserves if a parking lot at a preserve is full.

Ty Kovach, executive director of the Lake County Forest Preserves, on Friday said the district's dog parks have been closed since March. But he said the rest of the district's parking lots remain. Kovach said the district is closely monitoring preserve use and would consider closing a parking lot, if needed.

Will County closed parking lots at all its preserves when the stay-home order took effect on March 21. But in a statement released Friday on its website, Forest Preserve District of Will County said it will reopen preserve access area parking lots and boat launches on May 1 as a result of the governor modifying the stay-at-home order.

Meanwhile, the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County says it has no plans to close additional parking lots beyond what it announced earlier in the week.

On Monday, the district closed some lots at Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook, Herrick Lake near Wheaton, McDowell Grove near Naperville, Spring Creek Reservoir near Bloomingdale, Waterfall Glen near Darien and Wood Dale Grove near Wood Dale.

The district already was prohibiting non-county residents from parking at Waterfall Glen, Fullersburg Woods, Blackwell near Warrenville, Herrick Lake and Hidden Lake near Downers Grove.

"We'll continue to stay vigilant and watch," spokesman Tony Martinez said Friday. "If we do need to make any adjustments, we will."