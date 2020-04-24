2 men charged with carjacking at Lombard McDonald's

Two Cook County men have been charged with hijacking an SUV in a drive-through lane at a McDonald's restaurant Thursday morning in Lombard.

DuPage County Judge John Kinsella set bail Friday morning at $250,000 each for Dallas Dabney, 25, of the 1900 block of South 15th Avenue in Broadview, and Antonio Protho, 19, of the 3500 block of West Adams Street, Chicago.

Each is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. Protho also is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors had asked the men be held without bail. To be released from jail, they will need to post $25,000.

Authorities said police were called at 2:46 a.m. to the restaurant at 300 E. Roosevelt Road. A man was in a Cadillac Escalade in the drive-through when two men, armed with guns and wearing ski masks, got out of a vehicle behind him and approached.

Protho pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him out of the Escalade. The duo then entered the SUV, with Protho driving, and took off.

Police saw the vehicle on Roosevelt Road and began pursuing it at speeds nearing 100 mph, but stopped due to concerns about officer safety.

Elmhurst police also pursued the vehicle until it crashed at Roosevelt Road and an entrance ramp to I-290.

Dabney ran off, but was arrested shortly thereafter. Protho was found 90 minutes later by Oak Brook police.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call Lombard police at (630) 873-4400.

"The allegations that these two men traveled to DuPage County, ordered a man out of his vehicle at gunpoint while he waited in line for food and then stole his vehicle are outrageous," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "The quick apprehension of these men however, sends the message that even in these extremely trying times, law enforcement in DuPage County is functioning at 100 percent and anyone who commits such a brazen act will be quickly caught and find themselves facing serious charges."

"The fact that these offenders allegedly committed such a brazen crime that placed citizens and numerous officers in harm's way is unconscionable," Lombard Police Chief Roy Newton said in the release.

Dabney and Protho are next scheduled in court on May 19.