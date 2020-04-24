$18M in construction is done for COVID-19 facility in Elgin, but opening's on hold

The construction work to create an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients in Elgin is done, but the opening has been delayed because there is no need for additional hospital beds at the moment, officials said.

The $18 million project at the vacant former Sherman Hospital campus at 901 Center St. was expected to be done by today, and it finished on schedule, Elgin Mayor David Kaptain said.

The plan had been for the Illinois Army National Guard to furnish the hospital this weekend, but that was put on hold, Kaptain said, citing a conversation Thursday night with Illinois Emergency Management Agency officials.

"This is a good thing," Kaptain said.

"There will be people who say, 'Boy, that's stupid'" Kaptain added, referring to critics of preventive measures regarding the coronavirus pandemic. "But it was completed and it's ready to go if needed. I think it was a wise decision to do that in preparation."

The Elgin facility, intended for non-acute COVID-19 patients, was turned over Thursday to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Aaron Reisinger. He directed all other questions to state officials, who didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The construction was done by general contractor Turner Construction and was overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Work took place 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting late last month. The Army Corps said the facility would have 275 beds; state officials said there was a potential for 283 beds.

Statewide there were 904 intensive care unit beds available, out of 3,155 beds, and 1,928 ventilators available, out of 3,266, according to Wednesday data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. In the Northwest suburban region, there were 139 ICU beds available out of 366, and 190 ventilators available out of 325.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District also was assigned to work on rehabilitation of MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island and Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park. Both projects also were done on schedule by today, Reisinger said.