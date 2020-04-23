Suburban Chicago closing in on Florida for number of COVID-19 deaths

We broke down COVID-119 statistics available April 23 and came up with some interesting comparisons:

• If the Chicago suburbs were a state, it would have the 11th-highest COVID-19 death toll in the nation. Total suburban deaths of 902 would come in under Florida's total of 987. (Suburban Chicago's population is 6,116,000; Florida's is 21,990,000.)

• If Cook County were a state, it would have the 10th-highest COVID-19 death toll in the nation. Cook County's 1,142 deaths would total 155 more than Florida's 987. (Cook County's population is 5,180,493; while Florida's is 21,990,000.)

• If the Chicago metro area were a state, it would have the ninth-highest COVID-19 death toll in the nation. Chicago metro's 1,543 deaths would come in just over California's total of 1,512. (Chicago metro's population is 8,865,000; California's population is 39,500,000.)

• If the Cook County suburbs were a state, it would have the 17th-highest COVID-19 death toll in the nation. Suburban Cook County's 501 deaths would come in 40 below Colorado's 552. (Suburban Cook's population is 2,431,493; Colorado's population is 5,029,196.)

• If Chicago were a state, it would have the 15th-highest COVID-19 death toll in the nation. Chicago's 641 deaths would come in just under Ohio's 656. (Chicago population is 2,749,000; Ohio's population is 11,750,000.)

• 19 states have fewer deaths than DuPage County (118).

• 19 states have fewer deaths than Will County (119).

• 18 states have fewer deaths than Lake County (98).

