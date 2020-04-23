Greater Elgin Family Care Center offers COVID-19 testing at 3 locations

COVID-19 testing will be available to everyone, whether they have symptoms or not, starting Friday at the Elgin, Sycamore and McHenry locations of Greater Elgin Family Care Center.

The Center began offering nasal swabs earlier this week, initially for health care workers, people with symptoms and those at higher risk of contracting the disease. Starting Friday, there will be no restrictions following guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Center CEO Bob Tanner said.

The Center administrated 85 tests since Tuesday among the three locations, the numbers increasing each day, he said. "We are expecting to see volumes grow even more now," he said. "We are working very hard to continue to meet the needs of the community."

The cost of the COVID-19 test is paid by the federal government, Tanner said.

For insured patients, the center bills the insurance carrier for the cost of the medical visit. The cost of the COVID-19 test is billed to the insurance carrier by LabCorp.

For uninsured patients, the cost of the COVID-19 test is included in the cost of the medical visit. A sliding scale will be applied if necessary with a minimum $25. "We provide care regardless of the patient's ability to pay," Tanner said.

Testing is by appointment only 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. People can call (847) 608-1344 or (815) 363-9900 to schedule it and can expect test results within two to four days.