Big crowds on first day of COVID-19 testing facility in Aurora

A fourth state-run drive-through COVID-19 testing facility opened Thursday morning in Aurora to a long line of cars and trucks.

Aurora police said motorists in 97 vehicles were waiting to get tested when the facility officially opened at 8 a.m. at the Chicago Premium Outlets mall, just north of I-88 at Farnsworth Avenue.

"We've got a pretty big crowd at this point," police spokesman Paris Lewbel said around 9:30 a.m.

The Aurora site, which will accept up to 600 specimens a day, is available to anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath, and a doctor's permission is not required.

All health care workers and first responders can get a test regardless of symptoms, officials said.

State health officials have advised residents the facility may be crowded and waits could be long.

Despite the large number of vehicles, Lewbel said there were no traffic issues on the roads around the mall.

"Everything is within the mall's property," he said. "It was always designed so it would take traffic off the main road and then put it inside the mall."

Vehicles must enter the property from Farnsworth Avenue and use the ring road to reach the testing site, which is south of Bilter Road.

All the tests are self-administered swabs, officials said. So each person getting tested will be handed the swabs and directions through their car window. They then must swab their own nose and place the swab back in the bottle.

Once the test is completed, they leave using the exit at Bilter.

Testing is free and done on a first-come, first-served basis

The facility opens daily at 8 a.m. and closes by 4 p.m. or when testing capacity is reached.

Operations at the site are managed by the Illinois National Guard with traffic management and security assistance from Aurora police.

Mayor Richard Irvin said in a statement that he's proud to see a testing site in the state's second largest city.

"Testing is a key step to preventing the community spread of COVID-19 we are experiencing in Illinois and throughout the country," Irvin said. "Aurora is proud to partner with the state of Illinois and the Illinois National Guard to host this site right here in our community."