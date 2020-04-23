April 23 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

• Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 10,738 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 15,073 cases and 641 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 514 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 228 cases in Glenview, 171 in Mount Prospect, 148 in Wheeling, 130 in Palatine, 118 in Park Ridge, 123 in Streamwood, 117 in Schaumburg, 110 in Arlington Heights, 97 in Hoffman Estates, 72 in Elk Grove Village, 55 in Rolling Meadows, 52 in Prospect Heights, and 40 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 2,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 98 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Thursday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 725 to 729 in Waukegan and 20 to 24 in unincorporated areas of Waukegan; 85 to 89 in Gurnee and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas of Gurnee; 60 to 64 in Round Lake and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas of Round Lake; 75 to 79 in Mundelein and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas of Mundelein; 30 to 34 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas of Libertyville; 50 to 54 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas; 20 to 24 in Grayslake and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas of Grayslake; 35 to 39 in Wauconda and five to nine in unincorporated areas of Wauconda; 35 to 39 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas of Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); and 30 to 34 in Lake Zurich and less than five in unincorporated Lake Zurich; and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 15 to 19 in unincorporated Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 2,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 118 deaths on its coronavirus website Thursday.

• Cases per suburb include 159 in Addison, 146 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 141 in Bensenville, 139 in Carol Stream, 108 each in Elmhurst and Glendale Heights, 106 in Lombard, 88 in Willowbrook, 89 in West Chicago, 68 in Downers Grove, and 65 in Aurora (DuPage County portion).

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 902 cases of COVID-19 with 39 deaths on its website Thursday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 367 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 172 in Elgin (Kane portion), 55 in St. Charles, 37 in Geneva, 31 each in Batavia and South Elgin, 23 in North Aurora, 14 in Gilberts, and 10 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 437 cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Thursday.

Will County

• There have been 1,885 cases of COVID-19 and 119 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Thursday.

• Cases per town include 134 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 16 in Aurora (Will County portion).