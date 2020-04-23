A song to make you smile: 'I Won't Back Down' by Tom Petty

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty, a solo hit released in 1989.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.