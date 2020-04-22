COVID-19 cases pass 35,100; Aurora mall to offer drive-up testing

Courtesy of ABC 7 ChicagoGov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday an increase in tests brought the highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases in the state -- 2,049..

The number of Illinoisans dying from COVID-19 grew by 98 as of Wednesday, officials announced, with 2,049 more cases, a new high.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker explained the surge of more cases by saying the state was testing more people, including about 9,300 Wednesday.

Pritzker also announced a fourth state-run drive-through testing facility opened Wednesday in Aurora at the Premium Outlets mall, just north of I-88 at Farnsworth Avenue. Another in Rockford at the University of Illinois College of Medicine opens Friday.

The Aurora site is available to anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath, and a doctor's permission is not required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, however, advised residents that the facility may be crowded initially and waits could be long. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, or while supplies last.

People seeking test will need a functioning car window and must bring photo identification. Walk-ups are not allowed.

"Testing is a vital feature of a long-term path to building a new normal," Pritzker said.

Statewide, 1,565 people have died from the respiratory disease and there are 35,108 cases as of Wednesday.

Compared to Illinois' population of 12.7 million, only a small fraction of tests have occurred -- 164,346. But that number has increased by 41,757 since April 16.

Pritzker confirmed he's consulting with medical experts and looking at an extension of the stay at home rule, currently existing through April 30.

Asked about whether summer camps can go ahead, Pritzker said, "I'm not making decisions about summer camps," and added it would be up to parents and camp organizers.

"I feel terrible about not having a perfect answer," he said. But "COVID-19 is still out there. It's still going to infect people. We'll still need social distancing."

And whether social distancing and wearing masks will work at children's day and overnight camps still has to be figured out, Pritzker said.

The governor also addressed whether state parks could be reopened, saying although it seems easy to adhere to social distancing in large areas of open space, it's problematic for employees.

"One of the biggest reasons we closed state parks was because we have state workers that have to work in close proximity -- often in buildings and in trucks," Pritzker said.