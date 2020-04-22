April 22 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

• Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 10,152 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 468 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 14,394 cases and 604 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 489 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 225 cases in Glenview, 155 in Mount Prospect, 132 in Wheeling, 119 in Palatine, 112 in Park Ridge, 111 in Streamwood, 109 in Schaumburg, 101 in Arlington Heights, 89 in Hoffman Estates, 66 in Elk Grove Village, 53 in Rolling Meadows, 47 in Prospect Heights, and 36 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 2,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 93 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Wednesday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 690 to 694 in Waukegan, 90 to 94 in Gurnee, 85 to 89 in Round Lake, 80 to 84 in Mundelein, 45 to 49 in Libertyville and Vernon Hills, 40 to 44 in Grayslake and Wauconda, 35 to 39 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), and 30 to 34 each in Lake Zurich and Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 1,951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 106 deaths on its coronavirus website Wednesday.

• Cases per suburb include 146 in Addison, 141 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 136 in Bensenville, 135 in Carol Stream, 103 in Lombard, 101 in Elmhurst, 97 in Glendale Height, 82 in Willowbrook, 79 in West Chicago, 66 in Downers Grove, and 59 in Aurora (DuPage County portion).

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 804 cases of COVID-19 with 39 deaths on its website Wednesday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 312 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 159 in Elgin (Kane portion), 53 in St. Charles, 37 in Geneva, 31 in South Elgin, 23 in Batavia, 19 in North Aurora, 13 in Gilberts, and 10 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 408 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Wednesday.

Will County

• There have been 1,829 cases of COVID-19 and 111 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 131 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 15 in Aurora (Will County portion).