What others are writing about COVID-19

Coronavirus Entered My Father's Nursing Home and Nobody Warned Me. I Did Not Get the Chance to Save Him.

After New York Times reporter Jan Ransom's father tested positive for the coronavirus, she called his nursing home to let them know. It was then she found out he was not the first. She tells her story to ProPublica.

We need smart solutions to mitigate the coronavirus's impact. Here are 23.

The Washington Post is collecting ideas on how to deal with the problems created by the coronavirus pandemic. Among the first ideas proposed: "Donate your stimulus check to someone who needs it" and "Let foreign-trained physicians join the fight." Read the other ideas -- and submit your own -- here.

Help! My Mask Fogs My Glasses

This is a daily challenge for health care workers, so The New York Times asked them for tips on how to keep glasses from fogging while wearing a mask. Read the story.

Hospital delivers bodies to Philly medical examiner in the open back of a pickup truck

These photos of bodies being delivered to the medical examiner in the back of an open pickup truck tell the story of how far from normal life is during this pandemic. The Philadelphia Inquirer has the story.

The Infection That's Silently Killing Coronavirus Patients

In this letter to The New York Times, emergency physician Dr. Richard Levitan suggests that pulse oximeters -- medical devices available at most pharmacies that measure oxygen saturation and pulse rate -- could be used detect Covid pneumonia sooner in patients, thus helping them avoid the need for a ventilator.