Feder: Radio legend Tommy Edwards publishes memoirs

Tommy Edwards, the Chicago radio icon whose illustrious career spanned more than five decades, has just published his long-awaited memoirs, Robert Feder writes.

Available in paperback on Amazon, "I Grew Up Listening to You": Stories From Behind the Mic includes tales of his adventures as a personality and program director at Top 40 powerhouse WLS 890-AM and as public-address announcer for the Chicago Bulls.

Of course there's also a chapter devoted to Li'l Tommy's legendary "Animal Stories" partnership with Larry Lujack.

"It has taken a couple of years to get it done, but I was able to do it the way I wanted," he said of the book, which also will be available on Kindle. "The term 'I Grew Up Listening to You' is something I've heard from people all over the country for decades, and my book is about my life and my career. It starts with a kid with a daydream who was able to live that dream in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.