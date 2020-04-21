Feder: CBS 2 opens 'terrific new chapter' with 24/7 streaming news service

With little fanfare, CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 today launched a 24/7 streaming news service featuring content recycled from the station's local newscasts, Robert Feder writes.

Branded as CBSN Chicago, it's the ninth market since December 2018 to unveil a CBSN Local franchise under CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive. It follows similar rollouts in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Denver and Pittsburgh.

Calling it "the beginning of a terrific new chapter in CBS Chicago's history," Derek Dalton, president and general manager of CBS 2, said in a statement: "We are excited to broaden the reach of our local news coverage by launching CBSN Chicago and making our content available to consumers whenever and wherever they want to watch."

Earlier CBS 2 had announced plans to roll out CBSN Chicago by the end of March. But the coronavirus shutdown delayed the launch until today.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.