April 21 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

• Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 9,627 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 443 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 13,554 cases and 569 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Tuesday listed 458 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 215 cases in Glenview, 142 in Mount Prospect, 123 in Wheeling, 116 in Palatine, 108 in Park Ridge, 102 each in Schaumburg and Streamwood, 100 in Arlington Heights, 86 in Hoffman Estates, 63 in Elk Grove Village, 43 in Prospect Heights, 42 in Rolling Meadows, and 35 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 2,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 85 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Tuesday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns as of Tuesday: 655 to 659 in Waukegan, 90 to 94 in Gurnee, 85 to 89 in Round Lake, 70 to 74 in Mundelein, 45 to 49 in Libertyville, 40 to 44 in Vernon Hills, 35 to 39 each in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), Grayslake, and Wauconda, and 30 to 34 each in Lake Zurich and Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 1,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 99 deaths on its coronavirus website Tuesday.

• Cases per suburb include 137 in Addison, 136 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 129 in Carol Stream and Bensenville, 98 in Lombard, 97 in Elmhurst, 90 in Glendale Height, 80 in Willowbrook, 75 in West Chicago, 64 in Downers Grove, and 58 in Aurora (DuPage County portion).

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 725 cases of COVID-19 with 35 deaths on its website Tuesday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town as of Tuesday include 276 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 152 in Elgin (Kane portion), 52 in St. Charles, 29 in South Elgin, 25 in Geneva, 20 in Batavia, 19 in North Aurora, 12 in Gilberts, and nine in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 393 cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Tuesday.

Will County

• There have been 1,739 cases of COVID-19 and 107 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 124 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 13 in Aurora (Will County portion).