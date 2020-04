State list shows suburban nursing homes with coronavirus cases

For the first time, the Illinois Department of Public Health has released a list of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. The Illinois Department of Public Health will release the tallies once a week. Director Ngozi Ezike on Monday acknowledged a complex reporting system by local health departments and hospitals, deferring to individual facilities for "the most up-to-date data." Here's a snapshot of cases in suburban nursing homes as of Sunday.

Suburban Cook

• AMITA Health Holy Family Medical Center

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

• Belmont Village Senior Living

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

• Brookdale

Confirmed Cases: 5

Deaths: 1

• Brookdale Des Plaines

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

• Generations At Oakton

Confirmed Cases: 4

Deaths: 1

• Landmark of Des Plaines

Confirmed Cases: 7

Deaths: 1

• Lemont Center

Confirmed Cases: 5

Deaths: 1

• Summit of Uptown

Confirmed Cases: 8

Deaths: 1

• Sunrise of Park Ridge

Confirmed Cases: 15

Deaths: 2

• Symphony at Aria

Confirmed Cases: 5

Deaths: 2

• The Grove

Confirmed Cases: 8

Deaths: 1

• The Sheridan of Park Ridge

Confirmed Cases: 7

Deaths: 1

• Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 9

DuPage County

• Alden Estates of Naperville

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 2

• Aperion Care West Chicago

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

• Artis Senior Living

Confirmed Cases: 8

Deaths: 1

• Artis Senior Living of Bartlett

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

• Bria of Westmont

Confirmed Cases: 6

Deaths: 1

• Bridgeway Senior Living

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 2

• Brookdale Burr Ridge

Confirmed Cases: 12

Deaths: 2

• Burgess Square Healthcare & Rehab Center

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

• Cedarhurst of Naperville

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

• Chateau Center Nursing & Rehabilitation

Confirmed Cases: 54

Deaths: 10

• Forestview Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

• Harvester Place Memory Care

Confirmed Cases: 24

Deaths: 4

• Lexington of Bloomingdale

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

• Lexington of Elmhurst

Confirmed Cases: 33

Deaths: 3

• Lexington of Lombard

Confirmed Cases: 13

Deaths: 2

• ManorCare Hinsdale

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

• Oakbrook Care

Confirmed Cases: 12

Deaths: 0

• Park Place of Elmhurst

Confirmed Cases: 7

Deaths: 0

• Providence Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center

Confirmed Cases: 5

Deaths: 0

• Tabor Hills Healthcare

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

• Wheaton Village

Confirmed Cases: 7

Deaths: 1

• Windsor Park (Carol Stream)

Confirmed Cases: 81

Deaths: 11

Kane County

• Bickford of Aurora

Confirmed Cases: 31

Deaths: 6

• Elgin Mental Health Center

Confirmed Cases: 20

Deaths: 0

• Elmwood Terrace

Confirmed Cases: 14

Deaths: 0

• Fox River Rehab and Healthcare

Confirmed Cases: 11

Deaths: 4

Lake County

• Belmont Village

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 1

• Brookdale -- Hawthorn Lakes

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

• Cedar Lake

Confirmed Cases: 15

Deaths: 5

• Claridge Health Center

Confirmed Cases: 12

Deaths: 2

• Elevate Care Riverwoods

Confirmed Cases: 4

Deaths: 1

• Elevate Care Waukegan

Confirmed Cases: 6

Deaths: 2

• Lake Forest Place

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

• Lexington of Lake

Confirmed Cases: 9

Deaths: 4

• Radford Green at Sedgebrook

Confirmed Cases: 6

Deaths: 1

• Rolling Hills Manor

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

• Sheridan at Green Oaks

Confirmed Cases: 6

Deaths: 0

• Sunrise Senior Living of Gurnee

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

• Terrace Nursing Home

Confirmed Cases: 4

Deaths: 1

• The Auberge At Highland Park

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 1

• The Grove By the Lake

Confirmed Cases: 25

Deaths: 5

• Victory Lakes Continuing Care Center

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

• Warren Barr North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 6

Deaths: 3

• Wauconda Care

Confirmed Cases: 33

Deaths: 6

• Whitehall of Deerfield

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

• Winchester House

Confirmed Cases: 6

Deaths: 1

McHenry County

• Alden Terrace of McHenry

Confirmed Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

• The Fountains at Crystal Lake

Confirmed Cases: 9

Deaths: 0