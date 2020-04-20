 

Palatine soldier welcomed home from Afghanistan with drive-by parade

  • Illinois Army National Guard member Staff Sgt. Eric Gutzmer got a welcome-home parade Monday at his Palatine home. Gutzmer was joined by his wife, Abbie, and children Ellie and Will. Gutzmer returned home Sunday after being deployed on a mission in Afghanistan.

      Illinois Army National Guard member Staff Sgt. Eric Gutzmer got a welcome-home parade Monday at his Palatine home. Gutzmer was joined by his wife, Abbie, and children Ellie and Will. Gutzmer returned home Sunday after being deployed on a mission in Afghanistan. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Families from the Saint James Catholic school and church in Arlington Heights held a drive-by parade for Illinois Army National Guard member Staff Sgt. Eric Gutzmer and his family Monday in Palatine. The Gutzmers attend the church and their children go to the school there.

      Families from the Saint James Catholic school and church in Arlington Heights held a drive-by parade for Illinois Army National Guard member Staff Sgt. Eric Gutzmer and his family Monday in Palatine. The Gutzmers attend the church and their children go to the school there. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Illinois Army National Guard member Staff Sgt. Eric Gutzmer watches a welcome-home parade Monday at his Palatine home with his daughter, Ellie, 7, and son, Will, 5.

      Illinois Army National Guard member Staff Sgt. Eric Gutzmer watches a welcome-home parade Monday at his Palatine home with his daughter, Ellie, 7, and son, Will, 5. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Saint James Catholic school and church families held a welcome-home parade Monday for Illinois Army National Guard member Staff Sgt. Eric Gutzmer in his Palatine neighborhood. Gutzmer returned home Sunday after a deployment in Afghanistan.

      Saint James Catholic school and church families held a welcome-home parade Monday for Illinois Army National Guard member Staff Sgt. Eric Gutzmer in his Palatine neighborhood. Gutzmer returned home Sunday after a deployment in Afghanistan. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Illinois Army National Guard member Staff Sgt. Eric Gutzmer with one of the signs used in a welcome-home parade Monday at his Palatine home.

      Illinois Army National Guard member Staff Sgt. Eric Gutzmer with one of the signs used in a welcome-home parade Monday at his Palatine home. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 4/20/2020 8:49 PM

It was a happy day for Staff Sgt. Eric Gutzmer of Palatine, one of about 400 members of the Illinois Army National Guard 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment.

The group, headquartered in Chicago with local companies in Elgin and Woodstock, had been deployed since July to support Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan. They returned stateside earlier this month, but were held for a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine in Texas before Sunday's arrival in Chicago.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Now home with his wife, Abbie, and children, Will and Ellie, he received a hero's welcome Monday when families from St. James Catholic school and church in Arlington Heights held a surprise drive-by parade complete with balloons, signs, flashing lights and honking horns.

Pamela Kelly of Arlington Heights and Lauren Madden, second-grade teacher at St. James, organized the parade. Both Kelly and Abbie Gutzmer have children in Madden's class.

The parade originally was planned just for second-grade students and parents, but invitations to other school and church families quickly spread. Kelly said it is important to show support of military members and their families "as they give up so much to give us our freedom."

Sgt. Gutzmer said the parade was amazing, as he looked over the signs and gifts he received.

"It's great to be home after nine long months," Gutzmer said. "It's weird times with all the COVID stuff going on, but the amount of love yesterday when we got home from my friends and today from the Saint James family, it's just unbelievable."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker paid tribute to the Guard members at the start of his daily news conference on Sunday, praising them for their "phenomenal strength."

"It's the Guard that deserves our deepest reverence and gratitude," Pritzker said.

In a Facebook post, Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, also expressed his gratitude.

"We are very proud of these soldiers who performed difficult combat missions in austere conditions," Neely wrote. "In other days, we would have a big welcome-home ceremony with crowds of families, veterans and other supporters. During the pandemic, we brought them home quietly to protect their safety and the safety of the public. That in no way diminishes our gratitude to these great women and men."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 