Gurnee's Great Wolf Lodge starts housing Navy recruits for 14-day quarantine period

Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee will host hundreds of Navy recruits for what is planned as a two-week quarantine. Daily Herald file photo, 2018

Hundreds of new U.S. Navy recruits began arriving at the Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee Monday as part of a 14-day quarantine before they head to basic training at Naval Station Great Lakes, according to officials.

"They will remain isolated in their rooms with limited, Navy-supervised exceptions," Great Wolf Resorts spokesman Jason Lasecki said Monday. "At the Navy's request, recruits will not have access to the facilities at the resort including the water park, restaurants, bars, attractions or retail outlets."

Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Martin, a Navy spokesman, said recruits will use the time to fill out Navy coursework, and preparations are being made so recruits can do some basic fitness as well.

As for recreation, Martin said the recruits will be able to use cellphones to keep in touch with loved ones as well as read books and play some video games, but not the ones in the arcade.

Lasecki said there should be minimal to no interaction between the lodge staff and the recruits.

"Careful consideration has gone into planning the day-to-day operation of this program including social distancing," Lasecki said.

The Navy stopped sending future sailors to the base near North Chicago late last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin said moving the 14-day supervision period off-site will help protect the recruits, instructors and other staff members already at the Naval Station Great Lakes.

Lasecki said all of the recruits passed a health screening administered by the Navy before arriving at the Gurnee lodge.