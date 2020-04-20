April 20 COVID-19 cases per county; use our map to search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

• Not all the suburbs with cases are listed below.

Cook County

• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 9,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 13,013 cases and 514 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Monday listed 438 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 210 cases in Glenview, 136 in Mount Prospect, 111 in Wheeling, 107 in Palatine, 105 in Park Ridge, 96 in Schaumburg, 94 in Arlington Heights, 93 in Streamwood, 71 in Hoffman Estates, 61 in Elk Grove Village, 37 each in Prospect Heights and Rolling Meadows, and 31 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 2,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Monday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns as of Monday: 595 to 599 in Waukegan, 80 to 84 in Gurnee, 75 to 79 in Round Lake, 70 to 74 in Mundelein, 45 to 49 each in Libertyville, 40 to 44 in Vernon Hills, 35 to 39 each in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), Grayslake, and Wauconda, and 30 to 34 each in Lake Zurich and Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 1,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths on its coronavirus website Monday.

• Cases per suburb include 133 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 123 in Addison, 121 in Carol Stream and Bensenville, 93 in Lombard, 91 in Elmhurst, 84 in Glendale Height, 77 in Willowbrook, 72 in West Chicago, 60 in Downers Grove, and 54 in Aurora (DuPage County portion).

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 651 cases of COVID-19 with 33 deaths on its website Monday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town as of Monday include 237 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 145 in Elgin (Kane portion), 51 in St. Charles, 26 in South Elgin, 19 in Batavia, 18 in Geneva, 16 in North Aurora, 12 in Gilberts, and nine in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 364 cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Monday.

Will County

• There have been 1,693 cases of COVID-19 and 103 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Monday.

• Cases per town include 120 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 13 in Aurora (Will County portion).