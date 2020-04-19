16-year-old critical after dirt bike accident
Updated 4/19/2020 6:45 PM
A 16-year-old is in critical condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon, police said.
Palatine police said officers responded at 1:50 p.m. to the 300 block of North Lytle Drive after receiving a report of a motorcycle "dirt bike" that left the roadway and struck a tree.
The rider was found to be suffering critical injuries and immediately taken by Palatine Fire Department paramedics to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
The teen was then lifted by helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
The crash remains under investigation by the Palatine Police Department.
