Naperville Park District improving 2 inline skate rinks

Naperville Park District will install a modular tile system this spring on the inline skate rinks at Commissioners Park, 3704 111th St., and DuPage River Sports Complex, 2807 S. Washington St.

Additionally, the inline rink at DuPage River Sports Complex is in need of renovation, which will include replacing the underlying concrete surface prior to installing the tile system.

The renovation work at DuPage River Sports Complex is set to begin the week of April 20, with the goal of completing the project by the end of May. The installation at Commissioners Park will require less time, as the existing concrete surface can be used for the new tile. Installation will begin in May when the weather warms sufficiently to allow for surface preparation.

"We are proceeding with both projects as soon as possible, while park amenities are still closed," project manager Mike Piszynski said. "The goal is to have both inline rinks open for play by the end of May. Depending on the weather, the rink at Commissioners Park may be completed earlier than that."