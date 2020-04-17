Elmhurst College honored for transfer program

Elmhurst College has been named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society's 2020 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the programs it has created to support community college transfer students.

Elmhurst is one of 122 colleges and universities across the U.S. were named to Phi Theta Kappa's 2020 Transfer Honor Roll, which rewards excellence in the development of pathways for students transferring from a community college to a four-year institution of higher learning.

"The Transfer Honor Roll reflects the growing importance of recognizing and responding to the needs of transfer students," said Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner. "This award is given to four-year colleges and universities with proven outcomes for transfer success. They are the best at providing a supportive and smooth transition from community college -- equating to increased rates of bachelor's degree attainment for transfer students."