Winter's last gasp? Some suburbs could see up to 5 inches of snow

A spring snowstorm threatens to dump up to five inches of snow on some parts of the southern and southwestern suburbs starting later today and lasting into the early morning Friday. Associated Press File Photo/2013

Up to five inches of snow is forecast for some of the southern suburbs Friday as a winter storm is expected to roll through the area overnight.

The National Weather Service office in Romeoville is forecasting 3-5 inches of snow for all of Will County and the southern portions of Cook and DuPage counties. The western suburbs could see 2-4 four inches of snow, while Lake and McHenry County is expected to get 1-3 inches of snow.

Forecasters expect the storm to roll in this evening with the heaviest accumulation happening between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday. Parts of the suburbs could see as much as an inch an hour.

Travel precautions should be taken, the weather service urges.

Snow Wednesday caught Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Tollway crews off-guard and nearly two dozen crashes were reported throughout the suburbs early that morning.

Sun is expected to follow the storm on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s, followed by slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday and Monday, according to current forecasts.