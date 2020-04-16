Teen charged with possession of a 2nd stolen vehicle near Aurora

Kyle L. Quintana has been charged with possession of a second stolen motor vehicle.

A teen from downstate Peru who was arrested this month on charges of burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle out of Aurora Township has been charged with stealing another vehicle after his arrest this week.

A Kane County arrest warrant was issued for Kyle L. Quintana, 19, of the 1900 block of 10th Street, on a charge he possessed a Lincoln MKS on Sunday that was stolen from the 500 block of Price Road in Aurora Township, according to Kane County Undersheriff Pat Gengler and court records.

Gengler said Quintana had been visiting a residence where a woman was making him meals in exchange for him doing yard work between April 5 and April 9. The woman, who met Quintana through one of his family members, noticed on Sunday that her Lincoln was missing, Gengler said.

Authorities later learned Quintana was arrested in LaSalle on a charge of driving while license suspended, and police there towed the vehicle, Gengler said. Quintana did not have permission to take the Lincoln, Gengler said.

Quintana had been released on his own recognizance after his April 6 arrest on charges of residential burglary, driving while license suspended and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Kane County sheriff's office and Kane County court records.

In that case, he was accused of breaking into the home of an acquaintance on the 700 block of McClaran Avenue in Aurora Township, taking a Chevrolet Silverado, and returning there and being arrested, according to the sheriff's office.

Quintana is next due in court May 29.

If convicted of the most severe charge of burglary from his first arrest, Quintana faces a sentencing ranging from probation to up to 15 years in prison.

In the most recent case, he faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison.