 

Marni Yang's lawyers seek clemency from Pritzker based on possible coronavirus exposure

Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 4/16/2020 2:02 PM

Attorneys for Marni Yang, who was convicted in 2011 of murdering the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bears player Shaun Gayle, filed an emergency petition for compassionate clemency on her behalf this week after it was discovered Yang had been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Corrections reported earlier this month that four staff members and one inmate at the Logan Correctional Center in downstate Lincoln have tested positive for COVID-19.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Requests for comment on the clemency plea to a spokesperson for Gov. JB Pritzker went unanswered Thursday.

Yang, 52, is serving two life sentences for killing Rhoni Reuter and her unborn child in 2007.

Yang's attorneys are seeking a new trial.

"How tragic it would be if this deadly disease ends her quest for justice?" lead attorney Jed Stone said in the release. "We beg Governor J.B. Pritzker to grant this compassionate clemency."

Like practically all legal matters in Lake County, Yang's efforts to seek a new trial have been effectively put on hold by the coronavirus lockdown.

