April 16 COVID-19 cases per county, some towns, and search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Cook County

• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 7,445 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths. In Chicago: 10,642 cases and 414 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 336 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 188 in Glenview, 95 each in Park Ridge and Mount Prospect, 88 in Schaumburg, 83 in Wheeling, 85 in Palatine, 78 in Arlington Heights, 67 in Streamwood, 50 in Hoffman Estates, 49 in Elk Grove Village, 31 in Rolling Meadows, 22 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), and 22 in Prospect Heights.

• The Cook County sheriff's office website reports three jail inmates have died from COVID-19; 174 inmates are currently positive for the virus, including 20 who are hospitalized; 168 inmates are recovering at the jail and 66 have tested negative. In addition, 198 correctional officers and 30 other sheriff's employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Forty-six workers who previously tested positive now have recovered and returned to work.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 1,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 455 to 459 in Waukegan, 70 to 74 in Round Lake, 65 to 69 in Gurnee and Mundelein, 40 to 44 in Libertyville, 35 to 39 each in Vernon Hills and Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 30 to 34 in Wauconda, 25 to 29 each in Grayslake, Lake Zurich and Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 506 cases of COVID-19 with 26 deaths at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 183 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 104 in Elgin (Kane portion), 43 in St. Charles, 17 in South Elgin, 16 in Geneva, 15 each in North Aurora and Batavia, 12 in Gilberts, and nine in Sugar Grove.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reported 1,473 confirmed cases and 70 deaths.

• Cases per suburb include 115 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 101 in Addison, 99 in Carol Stream, 88 in Bensenville, 82 in Lombard, 74 in Willowbrook, 68 in Elmhurst, 70 in Glendale Heights, 56 in Downers Grove, 58 in West Chicago, and 50 in Aurora (DuPage County portion).

McHenry County

• There are 289 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department.

Will County

• There have been 1,497 cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths, the health department says.

• Cases per town include 132 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 128 in Aurora (Will County portion).