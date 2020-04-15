Willow Creek Community Church names new senior pastor: Dave Dummitt

Officials at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington announced Wednesday that Dave Dummitt will be the new senior pastor.

Rocked two years ago by the departures of founder Bill Hybels and his two replacements, Willow Creek Community Church now has a new leader.

Church officials announced Wednesday that Dave Dummitt will be Willow Creek's new senior pastor.

Dummitt comes to Willow Creek from southeast Michigan, where he has served as the founding and senior pastor of 2|42 Community Church for the past 15 years.

What began as a 35-member launch team meeting in Dummitt's living room now encompasses at least 10,000 worshippers meeting at seven different campuses each weekend. Willow Creek officials said they spent several hours with Dummitt and his wife, Rachel, before deciding to hire him as the new leader.

Dummitt will take over for interim lead pastor Steve Gillen.

Hybels resigned from the South Barrington-based megachurch in April 2018 in the wake of misconduct allegations made against him by multiple women.

Lead Teaching Pastor Steve Carter announced his resignation August 2018. Carter quit after he said he was "horrified" by a fresh round of allegations against Hybels made by his former executive assistant, Pat Baranowski, who claimed he repeatedly groped her in the 1980s.

Hybels denied Baranowski's accusations.

Carter's departure soon was followed by Lead Pastor Heather Larson's announcement that she and the entire elder board would depart by the end of 2018.