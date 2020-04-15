 

Willow Creek Community Church names new senior pastor: Dave Dummitt

  • Officials at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington announced Wednesday that Dave Dummitt will be the new senior pastor.

    Officials at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington announced Wednesday that Dave Dummitt will be the new senior pastor.

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Updated 4/15/2020 5:35 PM

Rocked two years ago by the departures of founder Bill Hybels and his two replacements, Willow Creek Community Church now has a new leader.

Church officials announced Wednesday that Dave Dummitt will be Willow Creek's new senior pastor.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Dummitt comes to Willow Creek from southeast Michigan, where he has served as the founding and senior pastor of 2|42 Community Church for the past 15 years.

What began as a 35-member launch team meeting in Dummitt's living room now encompasses at least 10,000 worshippers meeting at seven different campuses each weekend. Willow Creek officials said they spent several hours with Dummitt and his wife, Rachel, before deciding to hire him as the new leader.

Dummitt will take over for interim lead pastor Steve Gillen.

Hybels resigned from the South Barrington-based megachurch in April 2018 in the wake of misconduct allegations made against him by multiple women.

Lead Teaching Pastor Steve Carter announced his resignation August 2018. Carter quit after he said he was "horrified" by a fresh round of allegations against Hybels made by his former executive assistant, Pat Baranowski, who claimed he repeatedly groped her in the 1980s.

Hybels denied Baranowski's accusations.

Carter's departure soon was followed by Lead Pastor Heather Larson's announcement that she and the entire elder board would depart by the end of 2018.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Willow Creek elders hope to put Hybels harassment scandal to rest in statement
Related Article
Willow Creek elders hope to put Hybels harassment scandal to rest in statement
 
Report: Accusers of Bill Hybels are credible, Willow Creek board failed
Related Article
Report: Accusers of Bill Hybels are credible, Willow Creek board failed
 
Who should lead Willow Creek next? Plenty of tips come from its leadership summit
Related Article
Who should lead Willow Creek next? Plenty of tips come from its leadership summit
 
'No path for him to return': Hybels allegations hang over Willow Creek leadership summit
Related Article
'No path for him to return': Hybels allegations hang over Willow Creek leadership summit
 
Willow Creek lead pastor announces independent investigation of Hybels
Related Article
Willow Creek lead pastor announces independent investigation of Hybels
 
Teaching pastor at Willow Creek apologizes for response to allegations against Hybels
Related Article
Teaching pastor at Willow Creek apologizes for response to allegations against Hybels
 
Related Article
Elders: Willow Creek founder's choices were 'inappropriate'
 
Willow Creek elders: 'We are sorry. ... Some of (Bill Hybels') choices were inappropriate'
Related Article
Willow Creek elders: 'We are sorry. ... Some of (Bill Hybels') choices were inappropriate'
 
Amid misconduct charges, Hybels retiring from Willow Creek immediately
Related Article
Amid misconduct charges, Hybels retiring from Willow Creek immediately
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 