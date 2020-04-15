In-person classes might be canceled for rest of school year

Illinois students likely won't be returning to classrooms for the remainder of the school year.

Illinois Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz suggested today that the suspension of in-person instruction for all schools, which began March 17, could be extended through the end of the school year. An announcement is expected by the week end, he said.

Ruiz was speaking during a news conference at which the College Board announced it is canceling nationwide administration of the SAT college entrance exam on June 6 and has scheduled dates this fall for test administration.

"There are things more important than tests," College Board CEO David Coleman said. "Our top priority is the health and well-being of students. The scientific evidence and guidance from public health officials is clear that encouraging students to gather in person in June would not be safe for them, their families or the adults involved. Already 20 states have closed their schools for the rest of the academic year."

All Illinois 11th-graders will be able to take the test for free this fall.